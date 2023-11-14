National News
ticker

WLFN owned company brings a decolonial lens to archaeology: `We need Indigenous knowledge’

November 14, 2023 19 views

By Dionne Phillips  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a recent archaeological exploration for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital project in Williams Lake, Demetrius George discovered a small, ancient rock tool in the dirt. The fine-grained volcanic artifact is very sharp, he explains, but doesn’t seem to be made for scraping deer hide  rather, for smaller jobs, such as cutting string. “I’ve been trying to find a tool for three years now,” he says with a smile. George is a junior archaeological field technician with the Indigenous-owned company Sugar Cane Archaeology. Through his work, the member of Esk’etemc First Nation explores Secwepemc lands and beyond uncovering village sites, pithouses, tools and other amazing glimpses into the past in order to illuminate and preserve this important history. In a historically colonial field, SCA…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Act not react: Multiple audits advised feds to help First Nations before wildfires hit

November 14, 2023 20

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year before First Nations experienced their worst wildfire…

Read more
National News

Six Nations loses a champion for Indigenous artists in passing of Tom Hill

November 14, 2023 25

  SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations has lost a loved and respected community member…

Read more