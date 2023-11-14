National News
ticker

Act not react: Multiple audits advised feds to help First Nations before wildfires hit

November 14, 2023 19 views

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year before First Nations experienced their worst wildfire season, Ottawa’s auditor general was calling on the federal government to do more to support emergency management for Indigenous communities. An audit, released by the auditor general in 2022, criticized Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for “not adequately” supporting First Nations, by spending 3.5 times more on emergency response than on preparation and mitigation. Similar concerns had been brought to the government’s attention in the past decade. The 2022 report noted the department had failed to address problems with emergency preparedness and mitigation identified in a 2013 auditor general report. The department had not clearly identified all First Nationscommunities at risk and was swamped by a backlog of climate-mitigation projects, the report stated. Earlier recommendations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

WLFN owned company brings a decolonial lens to archaeology: `We need Indigenous knowledge’

November 14, 2023 19

By Dionne Phillips  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a recent archaeological exploration for the Cariboo Memorial…

Read more
National News

Six Nations loses a champion for Indigenous artists in passing of Tom Hill

November 14, 2023 25

  SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations has lost a loved and respected community member…

Read more