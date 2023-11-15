Six Nations gets new Fire Chief after Russell Taylor fired

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations Fire & Emergency Services (SNFES) department has a new leader but a bid to unionize is still going ahead. Turtle Island News has learned the controversial former Fire Chief Ashley Russell-Taylor has been fired and Six Nations newly minted Deputy Fire Chief Micheal Seth has taken the helm as Six Nations Fire Chief. While there has been no formal announcement Turtle Island News learned the former fire chief was dismissed just as a new band council was taking hold. Deputy Fire Chief Seth took over his position last week after having just returned home from serving at a number of fire services across the country. Seth has worked at Thorold Fire & Emergency Services, Brant County Fire & Emergency Services, and most…
