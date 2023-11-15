Local News
Six Nations Elected Council charges granting firefighters’ right to unionize breaches SNEC’s “sovereignty”

November 15, 2023 26 views
Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – In their final written submission to Canada’s Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), Six Nations’s Elected Band Council (SNEC) called on the Canadian Constitution to deny Six Nations firefighters the right to unionize. The CIRB is an independent federal tribunal who supports the firefighters rights to unionize. SNEC claims by upholding the firefighters’ labour code rights, the board would violate SNEC’s claimed right to sovereignty in place of the federal and provincial crowns. In June, Six Nations Firefighters and Captain applied and was approved by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union to join. However, they are facing another battle. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) continues to challenge their right to unionize on reserve. If victorious, the firefighters and captains would…

