SNEC told squatters on Glebe Lands get eviction notices

November 15, 2023 26 views

Six Nations served eviction notices to squatters on the Glebe Lands. As one of his last acts as Elected Chief, Mark Hill, councillor Greg Frazer, Six Nations Police, Trevor Bomberry Executive Director of Nation Building, media and SNEC’s communications team converged on the site to serve 1- to 12 eviction notices to people who has set up temporary homes on the Glebe Lands, which stretch from Glenwood Drive, behind Pauline Johnson Collegiate Vocational School to the Grand River. “As you know there have been allegations of human trafficking, drug and alcohol abuse, there have been a couple fires, trailers actually caught fire, there was an explosion in one. There’s been various criminality allegations,” he said. Frazer gave a verbal report to SNEC on November 7 at the 59th council’s first…

