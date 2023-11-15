New SN council making drinking water settlement priority

The massive billion dollar First Nations drinking water settlement is one of the 59th Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) first priorities. Councillor Hazel Johnson brought up the issue at the Special Council meeting on November 7 and asked if the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) could advocate for Six Nations. Rod Whitlow, Environment officer announced Six Nations will not be added to the list of approved communities to access the $8 billion settlement from the Canadian government on September 26, and now the newly elected council will need to decide if they work toward having the community added, or launching a new class action lawsuit. Nathan Wright, CEO said Six Nations doesn’t totally fit the parameters of the class action lawsuit because about 70 per cent of the reserve relies…



