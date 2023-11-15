Six Nations students making strides in education

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) calls itself an advocacy organization for member nations, but Six Nations is wary of how it handles funds meant for communities. Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill asked for volunteers to accompany her to the AFN’s Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa next month. AFN will host elections for national chief at the meeting from Dec.5 to 7 in Ottawa, Hill is working to create a document with information about candidates for councillors to give attendees guidance, but councillor Cynthia Jamieson asked why Six Nations sends representatives if it is critical of the organization’s efficacy and asked if SNEC had a position on its affiliation. “It seems like all they do is gather the chiefs and sort of say, ‘OK, I’m the National Chief and here’s all…
