Local News
ticker

Six Nations Election code committee expands its mandate

November 15, 2023 27 views
Six Nations Election Code committee says they want to stay on to take on appointments to the Integrity Commission that would oversee complaints launched against SNEC members. (Photo from SNEC online meeting)

SIx Nations Elected Council (SNEC) heard a plea from its current 2023 Election Code Committee saying they wanted to continue on despite the election code work completion. Committee chair Audrey Hill said they wanted to expand their role to cover the Integrity Commission. Hill told council while their work was complete they felt three people, including herself and member Sharon Martin, should continue to stay on and take over the implementation of an Integrity Commission. After each election the Chief Electoral Polling Officer (CEPO), as part of the duties of the office, organizes and oversees appointments to an Integrity Commission for the term of the council elected. The commission is only called on when a complaint against a council member is launched. The volunteer election code committee’s work ended a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Education minister commits to review of post secondary funding

November 15, 2023 2

 By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recent media coverage featuring Kivilliq Inuit Association President…

Read more
National News

 Closing infrastructure gaps may boost Indigenous GDP by up to 17 per cent: RBC

November 15, 2023 8

TORONTO- A new report says bridging the infrastructure gaps experienced by Indigenous Peoples would boost the…

Read more