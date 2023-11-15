Six Nations Election code committee expands its mandate

SIx Nations Elected Council (SNEC) heard a plea from its current 2023 Election Code Committee saying they wanted to continue on despite the election code work completion. Committee chair Audrey Hill said they wanted to expand their role to cover the Integrity Commission. Hill told council while their work was complete they felt three people, including herself and member Sharon Martin, should continue to stay on and take over the implementation of an Integrity Commission. After each election the Chief Electoral Polling Officer (CEPO), as part of the duties of the office, organizes and oversees appointments to an Integrity Commission for the term of the council elected. The commission is only called on when a complaint against a council member is launched. The volunteer election code committee’s work ended a…



