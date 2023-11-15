The AFN…time to fix or let it go?

A sort of newbie elected council is in place at Six Nations just as the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is about to launch its elections for a new National Chief. Grinning from ear to ear Six Nations new Elected Chief announced she would be attending but not without questions from her council on who Six Nations will be supporting and her first lesson in consulting with them and a reminder, the only voice she has is theirs. But back to the AFN elections, a time of not just electing a national leader but trying to save an organization almost torn apart in a fight with its previous leader. The December 6 Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa has six potential contenders for the job. A job that became vacant after…



