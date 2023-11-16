National News
Supreme Court asked to interpret Robinson treaties, urged to consider compensation

November 16, 2023 1 view

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, Ontario asked the Supreme Court of Canada to issue declarations of principles that must be met,`consistent with the honour of the Crown’,’ that would provide direction to the province as it negotiates augmented annuities with the beneficiaries of the Robinson treaties. “The declarations have value?We’re here for that guidance. We’re here for the proper interpretation so we have a platform to proceed ahead and that will achieve reconciliation,” said Peter Griffin, legal counsel for Ontario. The promise of augmentation of the annuity is unique to the Robinson treaties, signed between the Crown and the Anishinaabe of the northern shores of lakes Huron and Superior in 1850. At issue before the court on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 is the interpretation of…

