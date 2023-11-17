National News
Tseshaht receives $2.7 million to locate and commemorate missing children that attended AIRS

November 17, 2023

By Alexandra Mehl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Port Alberni, BC – On Nov. 16, Tseshaht First Nation and the federal government announced $2.7 million in funding to continue work locating and commemorating missing children who attended Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), with a total investment that now amounts to over $3.2 million. “Tseshaht has always supported AIRS survivors and this funding will ensure the truth is shared as there is no reconciliation without first truth,” said Wally Samuel of Ahousaht, who is an AIRS survivor, in the press release. “We look forward to Canada contributing these funds so Tseshaht and survivors can carry on this sacred yet difficult work.” It was in July of 2022 when Tseshaht began their first phase of scanning on grounds of the former residential school….

