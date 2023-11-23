Local News
Woman charged with dangerous driving

November 23, 2023 42 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 20-year-old woman is facing a dangerous driving charge after Six Nations Police officers saw a vehicle nearly flip over on Oak Street in Ohsweken Nov. 18th at about 11:20 p.m. Six Nations police were on general patrol when they saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, weaving back and forth in the lanes. Police said the vehicle was driving erratically and they had to pull over to avoid the collision. Police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. As they approached the vehicle to speak with the driver one of the occupants attempted to exit the vehicle while another occupant complained of an injury. Both occupants were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said spoke with the female in…

