Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba

WINNIPEG- The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province’s honorary first premier. Riel led a provisional government in what is now Manitoba and led the negotiations that saw Manitoba join Confederation in 1870. He was hanged after a later resistance in what is now Saskatchewan. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the bill will recognize Riel for his contributions, including establishing a list of rights for citizens. Kinew says the government also plans to ensure Riel’s full story is taught in schools. David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, says his group has been working for decades to have Riel recognized as the province’s founder. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023 …



