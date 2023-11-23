Illegal guns recovered, two arrested by Brantford Police

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police have charged a man and a woman after four firearms reported stolen in a “neighbouring jurisdiction” were recovered by officers from a city home. The Brantford Police Service High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) and Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (TIGER) had launched a firearm investigation in November 2023 that culminated with the raid of two city residences Nov., 19, 2023.. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Brantford Police Services Emergency Response Team, K-9, and uniform patrol. Four stolen firearms were recovered by officers. The firearms were previously reported as stolen from a residence located in a neighbouring jurisdiction. Brantford Police did not release the names of the accused instead saying two Brantford residents, a 28-year-old female and a 29-year-old male, were…



