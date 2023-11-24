Another First Nation, another deal, despite Indigenous anger

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has made another deal with a First Nation, despite several Indigenous chiefs expressing outrage over its decision to single-handedly cancel their lucrative tax agreements. The provincial government announced last week it had signed a development agreement with Welamukotuk (Oromocto First Nation) for $291,082. The signing took place Nov. 10 but wasn’t publicly disclosed until several days later. The funding is far less than what two other First Nations secured in cutting their own deals with the province, but the government later clarified that more money would likely be coming Oromocto’s way. “This is a first step for Welamukotuk to get a better understanding of the community needs and maximizing existing land,” said Indigenous Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn in…



