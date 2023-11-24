National News
ticker

APTN says funds needed from online streaming giants to help promote Indigenous voices

November 24, 2023 2 views

By Sammy Hudes THE CANADIAN PRESS The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network says online streaming services should be required to contribute funding to the Canadian broadcasting system in the face of shrinking resources that are making it more difficult to tell Indigenous stories. The Indigenous broadcaster urged the CRTC on Friday to create a “Services of Exceptional Importance Fund” to help it continue promoting Indigenous content and languages through its programming, which is key to its goals of maintaining cultural identity and achieving reconciliation. The company presented to a CRTC panel as the federal broadcasting regulator continues its three-week hearing about what contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content. “We cannot underestimate the importance of Indigenous media. We bring diversity, we…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations former fire chief now Acting Fire Chief

November 24, 2023 3

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Michael Seth  has been named Six Nations Acting Fire Chief…

Read more
National News

Kanesatake Council chief completes Indigenous led programs

November 24, 2023 7

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE EASTERN DOOR There’s no training in place to…

Read more