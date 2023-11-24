APTN says funds needed from online streaming giants to help promote Indigenous voices

By Sammy Hudes THE CANADIAN PRESS The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network says online streaming services should be required to contribute funding to the Canadian broadcasting system in the face of shrinking resources that are making it more difficult to tell Indigenous stories. The Indigenous broadcaster urged the CRTC on Friday to create a “Services of Exceptional Importance Fund” to help it continue promoting Indigenous content and languages through its programming, which is key to its goals of maintaining cultural identity and achieving reconciliation. The company presented to a CRTC panel as the federal broadcasting regulator continues its three-week hearing about what contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content. “We cannot underestimate the importance of Indigenous media. We bring diversity, we…



