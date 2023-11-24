Six Nations former fire chief now Acting Fire Chief

National News
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Michael Seth  has been named Six Nations Acting Fire Chief Six Nations of the Grand River and Six Nations Fire Department  announced Friday (Nov., 24) the promotion of Michael Seth to the position of Acting Fire Chief. As acting Fire Chief, Seth returns to lead the department in its mission to protect and serve the Six Nations community, while promoting safety and education. He will be responsible for overseeing all operations, training, and personnel management within the department. “We are thrilled to have Michael as our new Acting Fire Chief,” SNGR Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill said. “His experience, knowledge, and commitment to the community make him the ideal candidate for this important role. We are confident that he will lead the department with integrity…

