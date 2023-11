Kanesatake Council chief completes Indigenous led programs

By Marcus Bankuti Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE EASTERN DOOR There’s no training in place to become a Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief, but first-term Council member Amy Beauvais believes First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) would be a good launching point for anyone who wants to get involved in community politics. “I got a lot of useful information that I can use in my leadership position,” said Beauvais, who walked the graduation stage on November 17 for her completion of two HEC Montreal-embedded FNEE programs, “women in leadership” and “becoming a transformational leader.” She did modules throughout the year to obtain the certifications. At one point, the students in her transformational leader course, community politicians and board members, had to develop a project to present at work; Beauvais decided…



