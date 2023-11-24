Cat Lake First Nation shows opposition to premier and proposed gold mine

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A remote First Nation northeast of Red Lake is imploring Premier Doug Ford to respect their right to refuse a gold mine on their land. And their chief has a colourful pin to drive home the point. The pin sports a depiction, created by Indigenous Thunder Bay-based artist Deanna Therriault, of Ford behind the wheel of a bulldozer while disapproving lynxes glare at him. It’s a cheeky reference to Ford’s pledge during the 2018 Ontario general election campaign that he personally would “hop on a bulldozer” if that’s what it takes to get a mining road built. Chief Russell Wesley wore the button Wednesday at the Chiefs of Ontario conference in Toronto, where he expressed concern over the Ford government’s support for a…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice