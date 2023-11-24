National News
Cat Lake First Nation shows opposition to premier and proposed gold mine

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A remote First Nation northeast of Red Lake is imploring Premier Doug Ford to respect their right to refuse a gold mine on their land. And their chief has a colourful pin to drive home the point. The pin sports a depiction, created by Indigenous Thunder Bay-based artist Deanna Therriault, of Ford behind the wheel of a bulldozer while disapproving lynxes glare at him. It’s a cheeky reference to Ford’s pledge during the 2018 Ontario general election campaign that he personally would “hop on a bulldozer” if that’s what it takes to get a mining road built. Chief Russell Wesley wore the button Wednesday at the Chiefs of Ontario conference in Toronto, where he expressed concern over the Ford government’s support for a…

