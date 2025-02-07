National News
Push for FWFN care home continues

February 7, 2025 21 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A proposed long-term care home to be based at Fort William First Nation still makes sense, but securing funding for the 100-bed project remains a tough nut to crack, a Thunder Bay Liberal MP says. “As yet, I’ve failed to get my government to act on it,” Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River) said on Thursday. Powlowski mentioned the project this week when he attended a First Nations housing conference in the city. He told the gathering he hasn’t given up on the proposed facility. The long-term care home has been estimated to cost about $50 million. Powlowski said Fort William’s political leadership has also worked hard on the project and remains keen to see it get built. The problem, Powlowski says,…

