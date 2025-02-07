Push for FWFN care home continues

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A proposed long-term care home to be based at Fort William First Nation still makes sense, but securing funding for the 100-bed project remains a tough nut to crack, a Thunder Bay Liberal MP says. “As yet, I’ve failed to get my government to act on it,” Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River) said on Thursday. Powlowski mentioned the project this week when he attended a First Nations housing conference in the city. He told the gathering he hasn’t given up on the proposed facility. The long-term care home has been estimated to cost about $50 million. Powlowski said Fort William’s political leadership has also worked hard on the project and remains keen to see it get built. The problem, Powlowski says,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice