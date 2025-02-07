National News
ticker

New directive integrates Inuit Nunangat Policy into federal decision-making

February 7, 2025 24 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Federal government departments must develop policies and deliver programs in a way that complies with the Inuit Nunangat Policy, according to a directive announced Thursday by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Gary Anandasangaree. “It changes structurally how the federal government operates, and it really does put the onus on federal departments and agencies to ensure that the Inuit perspectives are fully integrated into our decision-making,” Anandasangaree said in an interview. “Cabinet directives are quite rare, and this particular directive … really ensures … the Inuit Nunangat Policy is at the centre of the decision-making relating to the federal government.” Anandasangaree made the announcement during his visit to Iqaluit, speaking alongside Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Jeremy Tunraluk and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trudeau says Trump’s comments about taking over Canada are ‘a real thing’

February 7, 2025 6

By Sarah Ritchie and Sammy Hudes -CP-Donald Trump is not joking when he says he’d like…

Read more
National News

Liberal leadership candidates clear a challenging fundraising hurdle

February 7, 2025 15

By Michel Saba and Kyle Duggan The campaign teams for the remaining Liberal leadership contestants all…

Read more