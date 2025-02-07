New directive integrates Inuit Nunangat Policy into federal decision-making

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Federal government departments must develop policies and deliver programs in a way that complies with the Inuit Nunangat Policy, according to a directive announced Thursday by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Gary Anandasangaree. “It changes structurally how the federal government operates, and it really does put the onus on federal departments and agencies to ensure that the Inuit perspectives are fully integrated into our decision-making,” Anandasangaree said in an interview. “Cabinet directives are quite rare, and this particular directive … really ensures … the Inuit Nunangat Policy is at the centre of the decision-making relating to the federal government.” Anandasangaree made the announcement during his visit to Iqaluit, speaking alongside Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Jeremy Tunraluk and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami…



