Beautiful parka for sale on Facebook? It may be a scam

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Adam Terpstra thought he was buying a beautiful, handmade parka from an artisan in Yellowknife. He was actually being scammed out of hundreds of dollars. The psychotherapist practicing in Dawson is now warning others of a Facebook scam he fell victim to in late December of last year. Adam Terpstra told the News he lost over $600 when trying to buy a coat from what he believed to be a home business operating out of Yellowknife. In reality, he was being defrauded. “There is a degree of shame around making a mistake, and so that’s just like, the part of that sucks. It’s just like, who likes feeling shame when they make a mistake?” he said. Terpstra said he saw a…



