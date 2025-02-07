Dakota Nations accuse feds of failing reconciliation goals

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun Two Dakota First Nations have accused the Government of Canada of walking back apologies and failing on reconciliation goals as they continue to battle in a Winnipeg court because of disputed land claims. The ongoing dispute relates to an injunction filed by the Dakota Tipi First Nation and the Canupawakpa Dakota Nation last year that sought to have a recently signed treaty between the Government of Canada and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) declared invalid. The two Dakota First Nations filed a legal response on Jan. 30 saying Canada contradicted itself and violated its commitment to reconciliation. The assertion, filed through the Winnipeg Court of King’s Bench, highlighted that Canada was attempting in court to discredit the nations as land title…



