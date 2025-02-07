AFNQL reminds First Nations concerns need to be addressed

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador would like to remind the provincial government they exist and that their concerns around any provincial response to U.S. tariffs should be respected. The 25-percent tariff on goods made in Canada that U.S. President Donald Trump paused temporarily Tuesday afternoon had caused quite a bit of concern in the province earlier this week. Quebec Premier Francois Legault publicly proclaimed that he had met with business leaders in an effort to formulate a response strategy. The AFNQL said that is unacceptable to them. “A recent communication from the Quebec government indicated that the Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy has already met with a number of Quebec business leaders,” it said. “However, these meetings…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice