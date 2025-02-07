National News
Federal government commits more than $160 million to Jasper recovery

February 7, 2025

By Matthew Scace The fire-ravaged town of Jasper, Alta., has received two pieces of critical funding from the federal and provincial governments as it attempts to stabilize in the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfire. The federal government announced on Thursday it’s committing $162 million to the recovery in Jasper, Alta. — a portion of which is being dedicated to interim and long-term housing. The funding comes on top of a new $8-million commitment by the Alberta government, also announced Thursday, that’s partly being used to fill a gap in property tax revenues the town was facing as a result of number of homes lost in the fire. The federal announcement comes after criticism from the Alberta government that the Liberal government had not invested enough in Jasper’s recovery, and…

