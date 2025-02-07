RCMP continue investigating killings of 4 in home on Saskatchewan First Nation

By Jeremy Simes -CP-RCMP say the autopsies of four homicide victims found in a home in southern Saskatchewan are underway. They say the two men and two women discovered Tuesday on the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation have not been formally identified. Officers were again collecting evidence at the First Nation east of Regina. Mounties have said they are treating the deaths as homicides and that the initial investigation suggests the home was targeted. They say officers are still trying to determine if the killings are connected to a firearms case the same day on a nearby First Nation. Shortly after the bodies were found, Mounties said they received reports of a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek. Keagan Panipekeesick, 29, was charged with firearms offences and…



