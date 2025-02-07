National News
Indigenous Justice Centre to open in Fort St. John

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John will be one of six cities around the province to open an Indigenous Justice Centre (IJC) centring on First Nations’ justice strategy. The energetic city will join Kamloops, Williams Lake, Cranbrook, Port Hardy and a shared location between the towns of Burns Lake and Hazelton, according to a press release. A BC First Nations Justice Council spokesperson told Energeticcity.ca that a location has been identified for the Fort St. John site, but the details have not yet been released because consultations with local First Nation leaders are ongoing. This process was delayed by wildfires in the region and the centre is not expected to open until at least the spring, she said. Kory Wilson,…

