Protests at G7 summit in Alberta set to be largely peaceful, targeting Trump policies

June 13, 2025 96 views

By Fakiha Baig Protests during the upcoming G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis, Alta., may be starkly different than demonstrations happening this week against immigration crackdowns in the United States. A University of Toronto research group that has been monitoring the meetings of world leaders since 1998 says its analysis shows Canadian protests are more peaceful and smaller. But similar to the recent demonstrations in Los Angeles, they’re likely to be against the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. “The Los Angeles protests will add another (issue) the protesters going there already care about, but it won’t do anything much more than that,” said John Kirton, director of the G7 Research Group. “I don’t think it’ll bring more protesters, too. Nor will the L.A. protests delay Trump from coming here.” Prime…

