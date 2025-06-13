National News
Continued failure to consult on uranium exploration a harmful mistake: Mi’kmaw Chiefs

June 13, 2025 130 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Nova Scotia’s continued failure to consult with First Nations on uranium exploration is a mistake that will further erode the province’s relationship with Mi’kmaq communities, says the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and a lawyer from Sipekne’katik First Nation. Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Tamara Young said the Mi’kmaq people were neither consulted nor notified when Nova Scotia  introduced then passed a bill that opens the province up to potential uranium mining and fracking. “The lack of consultation is unacceptable and goes against the UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples),” Young said in a statement to The Canadian Press on Wednesday. The assembly has said they will continue to oppose both uranium exploration and hydraulic fracturing until their environmental concerns have been…

