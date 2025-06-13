National News
Alberta to explore injecting oilsands tailings underground as one management option

June 13, 2025 116 views

By Jack Farrell The Alberta government says it is considering letting oil companies inject wastewater deep underground as a way to manage the toxic tailings that are accumulating in the oilsands. The idea is one of five policy recommendations being put forward by a government-appointed committee tasked with studying potential tailings management options. A new report from the committee, which was formed over a year ago and is chaired by United Conservative MLA Tany Yao of Fort McMurray, says injecting mine water underground is a practical solution — but considering over 1.4 trillion litres of tailings exist as of 2023, it can’t be the only option. “The accumulation of (oilsands mine water) represents a management challenge, particularly in the absence of established water release standards,” the report reads. “This approach…

