National News
ticker

Protesters urge government to ‘Kill Bill 5’

June 13, 2025 182 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – Kevin Holland, the MPP for Thunder Bay–Atikokan, says the new Protect Ontario act doesn’t take away Indigenous rights. Lucille Atlookan sees it differently. “Yeah, that’s bullshit,” the Eabametoong First Nation member said Thursday. Atlookan was among more than 100 protesters outside the Progressive Conservative MPP’s constituency office on James Street calling for the repeal of Bill 5, the recently passed Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act. Her picket sign read “Protect the Land.” Others implored Premier Doug Ford’s government to honour treaties and “Kill Bill 5.” Caro Whipp, a self-described “settler” who co-organized the flash rally against Bill 5, said “if (Holland) was in his office today, he would see the constituents out here today who…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada Infrastructure Bank invests in wind project to power hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

June 13, 2025 120

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A bit of history was made in the…

Read more
National News

Canada’s biggest off-grid solar project coming to B.C.’s Chilcotin

June 13, 2025 179

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Ulkatcho Energy Corporation (UEC)…

Read more