Protesters urge government to ‘Kill Bill 5’

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – Kevin Holland, the MPP for Thunder Bay–Atikokan, says the new Protect Ontario act doesn’t take away Indigenous rights. Lucille Atlookan sees it differently. “Yeah, that’s bullshit,” the Eabametoong First Nation member said Thursday. Atlookan was among more than 100 protesters outside the Progressive Conservative MPP’s constituency office on James Street calling for the repeal of Bill 5, the recently passed Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act. Her picket sign read “Protect the Land.” Others implored Premier Doug Ford’s government to honour treaties and “Kill Bill 5.” Caro Whipp, a self-described “settler” who co-organized the flash rally against Bill 5, said “if (Holland) was in his office today, he would see the constituents out here today who…



