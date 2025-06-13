National News
ticker

B.C. Independent MLAs start new party to ‘combat the globalist assault’

June 13, 2025 119 views

By Ashley Joannou Two former members of the B.C. Conservatives who have been sitting as Independents for months say they are launching a new provincial political party. Dallas Brodie, the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, posted on social media Thursday that she is the interim leader of the party called One BC, along with house leader Tara Armstrong, who represents Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream. In a post on Instagram, Brodie said she built the new party for British Columbians who are “proud of their history and aren’t afraid to fight for a prosperous and beautiful future.” “I knew it was time to build something new, to reverse the flight of capital, talent, and young people, to combat the globalist assault on our history, culture and families, to rebuild our corrupted institutions and crumbling infrastructure,”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada Infrastructure Bank invests in wind project to power hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

June 13, 2025 119

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A bit of history was made in the…

Read more
National News

Canada’s biggest off-grid solar project coming to B.C.’s Chilcotin

June 13, 2025 178

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Ulkatcho Energy Corporation (UEC)…

Read more