B.C. Independent MLAs start new party to ‘combat the globalist assault’

By Ashley Joannou Two former members of the B.C. Conservatives who have been sitting as Independents for months say they are launching a new provincial political party. Dallas Brodie, the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, posted on social media Thursday that she is the interim leader of the party called One BC, along with house leader Tara Armstrong, who represents Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream. In a post on Instagram, Brodie said she built the new party for British Columbians who are “proud of their history and aren’t afraid to fight for a prosperous and beautiful future.” “I knew it was time to build something new, to reverse the flight of capital, talent, and young people, to combat the globalist assault on our history, culture and families, to rebuild our corrupted institutions and crumbling infrastructure,”…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice