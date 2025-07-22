National News
Mixed reaction from First Nations after premiers’ meeting about major projects

July 22, 2025 16 views

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones Canada’s premiers pledged economic reconciliation with Indigenous people through major infrastructure and resource projects at their semi-annual meeting that began Monday, though several First Nation leaders said afterward they were disappointed with the discussion. The premiers gathered at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., to talk trade and tariffs, particularly when they meet Tuesday with Prime Minister Mark Carney. But first they held a meeting with leaders from First Nations that included the Assembly of First Nations, Anishinabek Nation and the Native Women’s Association of Canada, among other Indigenous groups. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak struck a positive tone after the meeting, where the premiers agreed to meet with Indigenous leadership and the prime minister, though First Nations were not invited…

