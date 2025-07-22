Indigenous organization condemns Trump’s call to bring back Washington NFL team name

National News
By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Association on American Indian Affairs is condemning U.S President Donald Trump’s call for Washington’s football team to revert to its old name, saying any claim that Indigenous nations support the use of Indigenous-themed mascots is false. “These mascots and names do not honour Native Peoples — they reduce us to caricatures,” the Association on American Indian Affairs said in a statement. “Our diverse Peoples and cultures are not relics of the past or mascots for entertainment. Native Nations are sovereign, contemporary cultures who deserve respect and self-determination, not misrepresentation.” On Sunday, in a social media post, Trump threatened to hold up a new stadium deal if the NFL’s Washington Commanders team doesn’t return to its old name, which was considered offensive by Indigenous Americans. In…

