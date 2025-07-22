National News
ticker

RCMP may need to review training involving Indigenous people, B.C. watchdog says

July 22, 2025 20 views

Rojun Alphonse was a “great family man,” who was proud of his Indigenous roots, and the circumstances around his death remain an open wound for his family and the community, said Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation in B.C.’s Cariboo region. B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office released a report this month detailing what led up to Alphonse taking his own life, suggesting RCMP policy or training may need to change to better respond to calls involving Indigenous people after complaints that police actions were more forceful than necessary. Alphonse died in Williams Lake after an hours-long standoff with Mounties in July 2022. “We would like to see meaningful change happen within the RCMP when you’re dealing with Indigenous peoples, when you’re dealing with individuals suffering from mental health…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Scattered rain helping wildfire situation in Manitoba, but more needed: officials

July 22, 2025 1

Parts of northern Manitoba have seen a scattering of rainfall with more expected, but flames driven…

Read more
National News

Inmate charged with first-degree murder in death of serial killer Robert Pickton

July 22, 2025 9

A federal inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of serial killer Robert…

Read more