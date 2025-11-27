National News
Elections Canada says protocol wasn’t followed in Nunavik during federal election

November 27, 2025 138 views

By Alessia Passafiume Elections Canada says voting services in Nunavik during the spring federal election were “significantly hindered” by a lack of planning and oversight that caused some polls to close early. Following the April 28 federal election, Elections Canada acknowledged that some voters in Nunavik were unable to cast ballots because a shortage of staff led to polls closing well ahead of schedule. In a report released today, Elections Canada says the returning officer’s plan didn’t include meaningful engagement with local communities. Elections Canada says the plan was still approved by its headquarters, which resulted in limited local involvement and undermined service delivery. Elections Canada says the issues in Nunavik during the election point to broader problems and it’s working to reduce barriers for Indigenous voters. During a trip…

