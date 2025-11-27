Carney, Smith sign pipeline deal, open door to changing B.C. tanker ban

By The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have signed a memorandum of understanding that commits them to working toward building an oil pipeline to the West Coast — and opens the door to changes to the coastal tanker ban. At a signing ceremony in Calgary on Thursday, the two agreed that Ottawa would enable the export of oil through a deepsea port to Asian markets and “if necessary” adjust the tanker ban to make that happen. Ottawa’s commitment is contingent on the pipeline being approved as a project of national interest, and on the project providing “opportunities for Indigenous co-ownership and shared economic benefits.” “This is a really great day for Albertans,” Smith said ahead of the signing event. “We have been working for…
Related Posts
Ontario signs deal with Marten Falls First Nation to fast track road to Ring of Fire
November 27, 2025 144
By Liam Casey Another northern Ontario First Nation has signed a partnership deal with the province…
Neighbours relieved with energy storage plant decision
November 27, 2025 185
By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Some Shuniah property owners were breathing sighs…