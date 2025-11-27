National News
ticker

Carney, Smith sign pipeline deal, open door to changing B.C. tanker ban

November 27, 2025 136 views

By The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have signed a memorandum of understanding that commits them to working toward building an oil pipeline to the West Coast — and opens the door to changes to the coastal tanker ban. At a signing ceremony in Calgary on Thursday, the two agreed that Ottawa would enable the export of oil through a deepsea port to Asian markets and “if necessary” adjust the tanker ban to make that happen. Ottawa’s commitment is contingent on the pipeline being approved as a project of national interest, and on the project providing “opportunities for Indigenous co-ownership and shared economic benefits.” “This is a really great day for Albertans,” Smith said ahead of the signing event. “We have been working for…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario signs deal with Marten Falls First Nation to fast track road to Ring of Fire

November 27, 2025 144

By Liam Casey Another northern Ontario First Nation has signed a partnership deal with the province…

Read more
National News

Neighbours relieved with energy storage plant decision

November 27, 2025 185

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Some Shuniah property owners were breathing sighs…

Read more