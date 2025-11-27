National News
Indigenous youth camp targets Sault expansion

November 27, 2025 164 views

By Sean Porter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) says Sault Ste. Marie is the next priority for expanding youth programming. IPF announced a new partnership with Bears’ Lair Dream Camps, which aims to reach over 70 Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario within the next 18 months. The collaboration is designed to support youth who face economic, financial, and educational barriers in indigenous regions around Northern Ontario. “The Sault is an area we’re already planning for. It’s really just a matter of time and resources before we’re able to bring the program to the community,’ Relay Tangie, interim executive director of the IPF, told The Sault Star. IPF says the partnerships in the Sault with local friendship centres, schools, and community leaders will be essential….

