B.C. Coastal First Nations vow oil pipeline to north coast ‘will never happen’

November 27, 2025 127 views

By Nick Murray The president of the Coastal First Nations in British Columbia said Wednesday an oil pipeline to the province’s north coast “will never happen” and slammed Ottawa for negotiating with Alberta on a possible pipeline deal without involving First Nations. Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to unveil details of a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government on a pipeline project while in Calgary on Thursday. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has spoken of a “grand bargain” which would see the proposed Pathways Alliance carbon capture project move forward alongside an oil pipeline to the B.C. coast. She has said Alberta intends to submit a pipeline proposal to the federal Major Projects Office in the spring. Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations, said in a news…

