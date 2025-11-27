National News
$50 ketchup: Nunavut mayor discusses coping with high grocery prices

November 27, 2025 178 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News GRISE FIORD, NUNAVUT-High grocery prices are creating food insecurity in Nunavut’s northernmost community, Grise Fiord mayor Meeka Kiguktak said, and the absence of a sealift is making matters worse. Kiguktak said groceries are being flown in by plane to her community, a much more expensive shipping route than by marine freight. “I was trying to bake something with coconut, it cost $27.99, and the pickles cost $50, the ketchup costs the same,” Kiguktak said. New items on shelves of the only grocery store in town — the Grise Fiord Inuit Co-operative Limited — all carry the high price of air transport, according to Kiguktak. She said she contacted Arctic Co-operatives Limited (ACL), the federation that the Grise Fiord store is…

