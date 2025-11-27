Long-lost adult siblings strive to rebuild severed family bonds in ‘Meadowlarks’

By Cassandra Szklarski Director Tasha Hubbard didn’t have far to look for inspiration in order to capture the complex emotions of separated Indigenous siblings who meet for the first time as adults. Her new family drama “Meadowlarks” borrows heavily from her 2017 documentary “Birth of a Family,” which traced a momentous weekend for three sisters and a brother who bond in elation and grief decades after being taken from their mother as babies in the ‘60s Scoop. Like that non-fiction account, Hubbard’s scripted saga explores the painful legacy of government policies that continues to ripple through generations of fractured families, including her own. Hubbard was adopted in the ‘70s through the Adopt Indian and Métis Project in Saskatchewan, designed to place Indigenous children in white adoptive homes. She found her…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice