‘We Need to Support the Working Class’

November 27, 2025 159 views

By Isaac Phan Nay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee Tanille Johnston wants to help the NDP get back in touch with the working class. She says she’s been fundraising hard to launch a grassroots campaign for NDP leadership — a campaign that promises to build the party’s relationship with unions, Indigenous leaders and working-class Canadians. “Our work needs to start by going back to the people, and as soon as possible,” Johnston said. “We weren’t showing up in the way that they needed us to, and so we need to return, own the criticisms that are going to come at us and say, ‘Let’s do it differently.’” Johnston has a lot on the go: she works full time as the Vancouver Island regional manager of primary care for the…

