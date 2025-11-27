Ontario should allow restorative justice in cases involving sexual offences: report

By Paola Loriggio and Rianna Lim A new report is calling on the Ontario government to revisit a policy that prohibits the use of restorative justice as an alternative to criminal prosecution in cases involving sexual offences. The report was issued today by the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund, or LEAF, and the nonprofit Community Justice Initiatives. It says the Crown policy deprives those who have experienced sexual harm from choosing the form of justice that best fits their needs. Restorative justice is an approach that allows those harmed and those who take responsibility for said harm to reach a resolution together, typically with the help of a facilitator. Rosel Kim, a senior staff lawyer for LEAF, says a moratorium on restorative justice for sexual offences was put in…
