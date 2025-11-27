National News
ticker

Ontario should allow restorative justice in cases involving sexual offences: report

November 27, 2025 134 views

By Paola Loriggio and Rianna Lim A new report is calling on the Ontario government to revisit a policy that prohibits the use of restorative justice as an alternative to criminal prosecution in cases involving sexual offences. The report was issued today by the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund, or LEAF, and the nonprofit Community Justice Initiatives. It says the Crown policy deprives those who have experienced sexual harm from choosing the form of justice that best fits their needs. Restorative justice is an approach that allows those harmed and those who take responsibility for said harm to reach a resolution together, typically with the help of a facilitator. Rosel Kim, a senior staff lawyer for LEAF, says a moratorium on restorative justice for sexual offences was put in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario signs deal with Marten Falls First Nation to fast track road to Ring of Fire

November 27, 2025 144

By Liam Casey Another northern Ontario First Nation has signed a partnership deal with the province…

Read more
National News

Neighbours relieved with energy storage plant decision

November 27, 2025 186

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Some Shuniah property owners were breathing sighs…

Read more