Neighbours relieved with energy storage plant decision

November 27, 2025 185 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Some Shuniah property owners were breathing sighs of relief on Wednesday as news spread about the fate of a proposed battery-energy storage system plant. On Tuesday, as Shuniah’s municipal council opted not to back a proposed gas-powered peaker plant, it also unanimously voted against supporting the battery-energy storage facility. “It’s a relief, absolutely,” Mount Baldy Road resident Chris Sauer said on Wednesday after learning the battery project did not receive council’s backing. Sauer and other property owners had maintained that PowerBank Corp.’s proposed location for a battery facility off Mount Baldy Road was too close to residential areas and the Mount Baldy Ski resort, if the proposed facility ever caught on fire. PowerBank had been seeking support from the Municipality of…

