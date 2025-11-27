National News
Ontario signs deal with Marten Falls First Nation to fast track road to Ring of Fire

November 27, 2025 144 views

By Liam Casey Another northern Ontario First Nation has signed a partnership deal with the province to fast track construction on the road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire. Marten Falls First Nation will receive nearly $40 million for a multi-purpose community centre, materials for other infrastructure projects, including this season’s winter road, and other priority projects. Chief Bruce Achneepineskum says the deal represents economic reconciliation, and adds it also fixes a relationship with the province that has historically left the community behind. In return, the community will complete its environmental assessment on the Marten Falls Access Road by February with the hopes of beginning construction by August. Marten Falls is about 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., accessible via a winter road for a month or two a…

