Canadian Business Hall of Fame names inductees for 2026

The founders of the company behind Ace Bakery, Simple Joys and naan brands Stonefire and Santosh, are among the inductees that have been named to the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. The hall says Soham Ajmera, the founding chairman of the FGF Group of Cos., as well as co-founders and co-chief executives Ojus Ajmera and Tejus Ajmera will be added to the hall of fame for 2026. They will be joined by Terry Paul, chief and chief executive of the Membertou First Nation, as well as Anthony von Mandl, founder, owner and chief executive of the Mark Anthony Group of Cos., who helped pioneer B.C.’s high-end winemaking industry in the province’s Okanagan Valley. The hall of fame will also induct Hartley Richardson, chief executive of James Richardson & Sons Ltd.,…



