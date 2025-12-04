National News
Judge dismisses motion to postpone Blueberry River First Nations election

December 4, 2025 197 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A former Chief’s motion to postpone her nation’s upcoming elections has been dismissed. Judy Desjarlais, the former Chief of Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN), filed a motion to postpone the nomination meetings for the next elections in the First Nation on November 25th. She had asked a federal court to delay the meeting until the decision on her judicial review regarding her removal from office was made, at which time she could enter the next election for Chief and council. Desjarlais was removed after an independent review found she had violated the BRFN’s bylaws by unilaterally granting permit approvals to the energy company Petronas for work on traditional lands without consulting or obtaining the required approval from…

