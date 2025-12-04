National News
Petitioner looking to recall Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says application approved

December 4, 2025 71 views

By Jack Farrell A woman looking to launch a recall petition to oust Alberta Premier Danielle Smith from her seat in the legislature says her campaign has been officially approved. Heather VanSnick says she has received a letter from Elections Alberta saying she will be getting the go-ahead to start the petition drive against Smith. Smith will have a week to file a response before it’s expected that Elections Alberta would formally issue the petition and kick-start a three-month signature collection process. A spokesperson for the agency said it was prohibited from commenting until after petitions are issued. Once it goes ahead, it’s a lengthy, multistage process — and 14 other members of Smith’s United Conservative caucus are already facing recall campaigns. VanSnick, in an interview Wednesday, said she was…

