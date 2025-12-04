National News
Carney meets with Prairie chiefs outside Assembly of First Nations gathering

December 4, 2025 78 views

By Alessia Passafiume and David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney met Wednesday with chiefs representing Treaties 6, 7 and 8 on Parliament Hill, who expressed openness to the idea of pipeline ownership days after Carney signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta that opens the door to get one to B.C.’s coast. Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton, speaking to reporters outside the door where he and other chiefs met with Carney, said First Nations need a stake in any project proposed on their lands. “We’re not against economic growth or benefits to the region, to our people, to the greater population,” Knowlton said. What he is against is harms to the environment and potential health impacts caused by destruction of the waterways. “But if we’re real co-owners, then the concerns…

