Consultations set to begin on controversial Quebec constitution bill

By Maura Forrest A draft constitution tabled two months ago by the Quebec government was supposed to be a unifying declaration of Quebecers’ common values, but it has instead been denounced as ill-conceived, divisive and authoritarian. Critics say the constitution bill would erode human rights and limit dissent, and could reopen an unnecessary debate on abortion. Some civil society groups are calling for it to be withdrawn outright. Wide-ranging consultations on the draft legislation will begin on Thursday and will continue into the new year. Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette agreed to open the consultations to the general public as a gesture of goodwill, after being criticized for drafting the bill behind closed doors. More than 200 individuals and groups are scheduled to appear. Still, the Coalition Avenir Québec majority does…



